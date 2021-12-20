Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas cards designed by a young Beatrix Potter to go on display

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 8.17am Updated: December 20 2021, 10.49am
A Christmas card designed by Beatrix Potter in the early 1890s, showing three guinea pigs in schoolboy suits chasing after their mother (Frederick Warne & Co/PA)
Three Christmas cards designed by a young Beatrix Potter are to go on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in the new year.

Made when Potter was 23 to provide friends and family with “five minutes’ wonder”, they were her first commercially successful works and marked the start of her career as an illustrator.

They will be displayed as part of the Drawn To Nature exhibition at the V&A, which will open in February and tell her life story through more than 240 personal objects.

Design for a greetings card by Beatrix Potter, 1890, watercolour and pen and ink on paper (Frederick Warne & Co/PA)

Potter, who was born in 1866 and died in 1943, remains best known for her children’s books featuring animals, such as The Tale Of Peter Rabbit, but was also a prominent natural scientist and conservationist.

The popularity of the cards encouraged Potter to approach greeting cards publishers with her work, and in 1890 her designs were commissioned by London-based company Hildesheimer & Faulkner.

The first two cards show off her famous anthropomorphic style of illustrating animals – one from the V&A’s collection depicts a rabbit inspired by her pet, the “charming rascal” Benjamin Bouncer delivering Christmas post, while one on loan from the National Trust features guinea pigs dressed in school uniform, chasing after their mother.

Going on display for the first time in 20 years, the third card is a hand-drawn prototype for an “elaborate” card requested by Hildesheimer & Faulkner showing an autumnal scene of a field mouse in a nest of leaves.

It was never printed widely after publishers instead selected an illustration of mice in a coconut.

Annemarie Bilclough, the museum’s curator of illustration, and Frederick Warne, curator of the exhibition, said: “We are delighted to be able to include an original design and two examples of Christmas cards printed from designs by Beatrix Potter, her first commercially sold illustrations.

“The cards such are an important part of the story of Beatrix’s journey to becoming an author- illustrator and the success of the cards speaks to her practical mind and business acumen.”

– Beatrix Potter: Drawn To Nature runs from February 12 2022 to January 8 2023.