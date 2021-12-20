Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natural History Museum closes for a week amid Covid-related ‘staff shortages’

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.09am Updated: December 20 2021, 1.39pm
The Natural History Museum is being forced to close for a week due to ‘front-of-house shortages’ linked to Covid-19 (John Walton/PA)
The Natural History Museum is being forced to close its doors for a week due to “staff shortages” related to coronavirus.

The South Kensington visitor attraction has had to make the “difficult decision” to shut from Tuesday after front-of-house staff were “impacted by Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements”.

In a statement, the museum said: “We will remain closed to the public until reopening on Tuesday 28 December, when we hope that staffing levels will have recovered.

“The Natural History Museum’s ice rink will continue to operate as scheduled as this is managed and staffed by external contractors who are currently able to continue the operation.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but the safety of staff and visitors must always come first.”

Refunds will be issued for tickets to Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature exhibition and Wildlife Photographer of the Year, featuring the winning submission from Laurent Ballesta for his “enigmatic image” from Fakarava, French Polynesia.

A string of shows have also had to cancel performances due to rising coronavirus cases.

The West End performance of Disney’s The Lion King will be closed from Tuesday due to “ongoing Covid-enforced absences” among the cast and crew.

A statement on Twitter said: “Unfortunately performances of Disney’s The Lion King in London scheduled to take place between Tuesday 21 December and Sunday 26 December can no longer play as scheduled.

“We hope to resume performances on Tuesday 28 December at 7.30pm and will provide further information as soon as possible.

“On behalf of everyone at Disney’s The Lion King we apologise for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A string of London-based theatre performances have faced cancellations since last week due to “Covid-enforced absences”.

Performances of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, featuring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley and being staged at the Playhouse Theatre in the West End, were cancelled last week with more cancellations announced on December 20.

The Book Of Mormon has also cancelled a week of shows following an “exponential” rise in positive Covid cases within their London cast and crew.

On Instagram, producers announced: “We have had to make the decision to cancel all performances of The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre until Monday 27 December.

“This means all performances scheduled between Monday 20 December and Thursday 23 December are now cancelled.

“Once again, we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please check back for further updates regarding performances scheduled from 27 December.”