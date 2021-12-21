Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Janette Manrara reveals nerves over return to Strictly dance floor at weekend

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 9.21am
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara perform while Ed Sheeran sings (Guy Levy/BBC)
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara perform while Ed Sheeran sings (Guy Levy/BBC)

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara has told of the nerves she experienced returning to perform during the Strictly Come Dancing finale.

The professional dancer, 38, returned to the Strictly dance floor at the weekend with her husband, Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec, and the pair earned praise from viewers for their sizzling routine performed alongside singer Ed Sheeran.

She and Skorjanec have both competed as professional dancers on the BBC One series with celebrities since 2013, but this year she hung up her dancing shoes to replace Zoe Ball as the host of It Takes Two.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Manrara said: “It was so special, there were definitely tears in our eyes when we finished doing that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous on Strictly Come Dancing than I was dancing with Aljaz again that night.

Ed Sheeran, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec perform during the Strictly final (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I haven’t danced in a long time because I’ve been doing It Takes Two which is exciting and other projects.

“But dancing is at the core of what I am, I’m a dancer, so to be able to come back and do it not only with Aljaz, but also on the Strictly dance floor, on the Strictly final and with Ed Sheeran, it was definitely one of those ‘pinch yourself’ moments that you just would remember for the rest of your life.”

The 2021 series saw EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of the popular dancing series.

She triumphed alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show.

Manrara described Ayling-Ellis, 27, as “probably one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever met”.

She told GMB hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins: “Because as a dancer, you breathe through and you move through listening to the music, so to see that that feeling and that kind of artistry can be created with someone that cannot hear anything, it’s just so special.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis raise the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/BBC)

“It goes to show you that dancing is more than just listening to a song that you like, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion, it’s a vibrancy…

“And Rose I think is such an example to all the people that want to do something that they think is impossible.

“And to see her pick up the glitter ball with Giovanni at the weekend, I think they are more than worthy winners and she is by the way, the loveliest, funniest, kindest person backstage you could ever meet as well, so not only is she brilliant on camera, but behind the scenes she just lit up everybody’s day.”

Manrara will host the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour which will see her preside over 33 shows across the country in January and February.

The tour will also see her reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier