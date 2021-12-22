Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay Blades reveals reaction of family and friends to festive Strictly stint

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.03am
Luba Mushtuk and Jay Blades are taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC/PA)
Luba Mushtuk and Jay Blades are taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC/PA)

Jay Blades has said his friends and family “laughed” when they discovered he was taking part in the Strictly Christmas Special.

The TV star, who hosts popular BBC One series The Repair Shop, will dance in the festive special with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

Asked about the reaction of his friends and family, Blades said: “Cor blimey, they couldn’t believe it, they laughed. I can do the Dad Dance, but I can’t dance formally!”

He added that he enjoyed the training and the challenges that came with learning new dance routines.

Mushtuk officially became a Strictly pro in 2018 and has served as an assistant choreographer on the show since 2016.

She said: “He (Jay) is a great student, I absolutely adore him, he is such a gentleman.

“There is a part of the choreography where he needs to push off of me, and he has such a hard time doing it as he says I am a lady! But it has been wonderful.”

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Jay Blades said he enjoyed the training and the challenges that came with learning new dance routines (Matt Crossick/PA)

The pair even thought of Christmas presents they could give each other.

“I would buy you a first-class ticket to go and see your parents in Russia, for you to sit down and hug them,” said Blades.

Mushtuk said: “I would love to give you and your girlfriend a dance lesson together.”

Blades said one of his New Year resolutions is “definitely to do more formal dancing”.

“Me and my fiancee want to go to ballroom lessons, I want to learn the waltz and Argentine tango,” he added.

Blades and Mustuk will be dancing the jive to the Only Fools And Horses theme song, Hooky Street.

Other celebrities taking part include First Dates host Fred Sirieix, comedian Mel Giedroyc, pop star Anne-Marie, newsreader Moira Stuart and TV presenter Adrian Chiles.

– The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.10pm.

