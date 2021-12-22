Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Comedian Fern Brady named as Scotland’s most influential Twitter user

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.03am
Fern Brady has been named as Scotland’s most influential Twitter user (John Nguyen/PA)
Fern Brady has been named as Scotland’s most influential Twitter user (John Nguyen/PA)

Comedian Fern Brady is the most influential Scottish Twitter user, according to analysis by a communications agency.

One tweet earned the the Bathgate-born comedian well over 80,000 likes on the platform, after she revealed she had been wearing her builder’s hoodie and not her boyfriend’s as she thought.

Communications agency Spey said it was the strength of tweets like this going viral which put her the top of the Scots.

Spey, who compiled the results with Upfluence, said it looked at Scottish Twitter users who had more than 10,000 followers, were not politicians, and had tweeted more than 10 times in the past year, and tracked how many likes, comments and retweets they had.

Class Polish campaign
Comedia Fern Brady has been named the most influential Scottish Twitter user (John Nguyen/PA)

Sport and comedy dominated the top of the rankings and making their way into the list are Aston Villa player and Scotland captain John McGinn, in at number two; and Arsenal and Scotland footballer, Jen Beattie, at three.

Others in the top 10 include comedian Eleanor Morton, rugby captain Stuart Hogg, broadcaster Neil Oliver, and Line of Duty star Martin Compston.

Thom Watt, head of digital at the Spey, said: “Fern Brady is brilliant at Twitter. Her jokes and anecdotes work perfectly for the format, and she’s found a huge audience online.”

He added: “The number of followers is only part of what makes social media accounts effective. We wanted to understand how active and interested those followers were in the tweets of different Scottish personalities,” Mr Watt said.

“We looked at the engagement on the tweets of high profile Scots and it’s clear to see that we’re a country of sport lovers with strong opinions, but we obviously don’t like to take ourselves too seriously, either.

Scotland v Israel – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
John McGinn was named as one of Scotland’s top Twitter personalities (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Our list reflects the Scottish people who have entertained, interested and provoked us throughout the year.”

Others in the top 20 include BBC Alba’s Calum Maclean, television presenter Storm Huntley, blogger and make-up entrepreneur Jamie Genevieve, and author Chris Brookmyre.

The data used to compile the list was taken from Twitter engagements from January 1 to December 10, and was gathered only on named individuals and not groups, associates or clubs.

The top 20 list in full is;
1. Fern Brady (@FernBrady)
2. John McGinn (@JMcGinn7)
3. Jen Beattie (@JBeattie91)
4. Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton)
5. Stuart Hogg (@StuartWHogg_)
6. Andy Robertson (@AndrewRobertso5)
7. Neil Oliver (@TheCoastGuy)
8. Martin Compston (@Martin_Compston)
9. Paul Black (@PaulBlack)
10. Amy Macdonald (@Amy_Macdonald)
11. Calum Maclean (@Caldamac)
12. Storm Huntley (@stormhuntley)
13. Rachel Corsie (@RachelCorsie18)
14. Jasper James (@JasperJames_)
15. Jamie Genevieve (@JamieGenevieve)
16. Dougie Vipond (@DougieVipond)
17. Susan Calman (@SusanCalman)
18. Darren McGarvey (@LokiScottishRap)
19. Christopher Brookmyre (@CBrookmyre)
20. Alex Kapranos (@AlKapranos)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]