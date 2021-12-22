Kim Kardashian brands legal system ‘unfair’ over case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kim Kardashian has branded the legal system “unfair” over the case of a 26-year-old truck driver that has been sentenced to 110 years in prison in the US.

The reality star was commenting on the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was given the lengthy sentence for vehicular homicide, following an accident that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

The 41-year-old recently passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship.

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kardashian was commenting on the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was jailed for 110 years following an accident that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

“I took a deep dive in it to figure out what the situation is.”

She continued: “(A) shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence.

“However because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair.”

More than 4.5 million people had signed a Change.org petition urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence by Tuesday.

“(Governor Polis) is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing,” Kardashian said.

The reality star, 41, branded the legal system as “unfair” and called for an end to mandatory minimum sentences.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence.”

She added that the behaviour of the prosecutors, who allegedly shared insensitive posts following Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, made her “sick”.

Kardashian said: “Four people died in this tragic accident.

“Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but will also impact his wife and son’s life.

“And yet, for some reason the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque.

“Makes me so sick.”