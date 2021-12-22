Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Maureen Lipman: Cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.40am
Dame Maureen Lipman said she fears cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy (PA)
Dame Maureen Lipman said she fears cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy (PA)

So-called cancel culture is putting society on the “cusp of wiping out comedy”, Dame Maureen Lipman has said.

The actress, who has had a varied career on stage, screen and television spanning more than five decades, said a “revolution” is taking place.

Cancel culture can see people withdraw support for public figures who have done or said something that is deemed to not be socially acceptable – a climate that could prove tricky for comedians.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Dame Maureen said: “I think it’s a revolution, I think it’s in the balance whether we’re ever going to be funny again.

“It’s a bit like laughter in church, something has to be forbidden to make you really laugh, to make you belly laugh – it’s when you shouldn’t be laughing and so, therefore, all the things that are being cancelled out are, I’m afraid, the things that have always made people laugh.

“This cancel culture, this punishment, it’s everywhere, you know, an eye for an eye – you said that therefore you must never work again.

“We’re on the cusp of wiping out comedy.”

The 75-year-old has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on ITV soap Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier