Kate Garraway reads Love Came Down At Christmas during royal carol service

Kate Garraway has read a passage about love at Westminster Abbey during a royal carol service.

The TV presenter, who has publicly charted her husband Derek Draper’s Covid-19 battle, delivered a scripture reading of Love Came Down At Christmas.

Standing on a lectern at the Abbey, the Good Morning Britain host read: “Love came down at Christmas, love all lovely, love divine, love was born at Christmas, star and angels gave the sign.

“Worship we the Godhead, love incarnate, love divine, worship we our Jesus, but wherewith for sacred sign, love shall be our token, love be yours, and love be mine.

Kate Garraway won the authored documentary NTA for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek (Ian West/PA)

“Love to God and all men, love for plea, and gift and sign.”

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted and spearheaded the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, which paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Garraway received praise and critical acclaim following the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which showed her family life while her husband spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The programme, which followed the journey of her love, won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards in September.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.