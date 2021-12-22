Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Garraway reads Love Came Down At Christmas during royal carol service

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 2.35pm
Kate Garraway took part in Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway took part in Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has read a passage about love at Westminster Abbey during a royal carol service.

The TV presenter, who has publicly charted her husband Derek Draper’s Covid-19 battle, delivered a scripture reading of Love Came Down At Christmas.

Standing on a lectern at the Abbey, the Good Morning Britain host read: “Love came down at Christmas, love all lovely, love divine, love was born at Christmas, star and angels gave the sign.

“Worship we the Godhead, love incarnate, love divine, worship we our Jesus, but wherewith for sacred sign, love shall be our token, love be yours, and love be mine.

Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway won the authored documentary NTA for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek (Ian West/PA)

“Love to God and all men, love for plea, and gift and sign.”

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted and spearheaded the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, which paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Garraway received praise and critical acclaim following the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which showed her family life while her husband spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The programme, which followed the journey of her love, won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards in September.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

