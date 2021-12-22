Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Avril Lavigne ‘feels lucky’ that younger artists cite her as an influence

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 4.08pm
Avril Lavigne said she is ‘grateful’ to still be doing what she loves (Jenn Five/The Forty-Five/PA)
Avril Lavigne said she is ‘grateful’ to still be doing what she loves (Jenn Five/The Forty-Five/PA)

Avril Lavigne has said she feels “very lucky” to be cited as a musical influence by younger artists including Olivia Rodrigo.

The Canadian pop-punk singer shot to fame in the early 2000s with hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

She recently signed a new deal with Travis Barker’s label DTA Records and has been cited as a key influence for rising superstars including Driver’s License singer Rodrigo.

Avril Lavigne with tinsel in her mouth.
Avril Lavigne said she is ‘grateful’ to still be in the industry (Jenn Five/The Forty-Five/PA)

Speaking to The Forty-Five magazine, Lavigne, 37, said: “I feel very lucky that so many of these younger artists have mentioned me as someone that they were inspired by.

“A lot of people say that to me when I meet them now at this point in my career, and it’s really flattering.

“It’s not something I ever expected when I started making music, so to hear that now is really rewarding.”

“She’s [Rodrigo] a total sweetheart and she’s such a great songwriter… It’s really exciting because she’s so young and she gets to evolve so much from here, too.

“It’s exciting to see a female doing so well in that lane and just getting started out.”

Avril Lavigne pretending to kick over a Christmas tree.
Avril Lavigne said it is ‘flattering’ when younger artists say they were inspired by her (Jenn Five/The Forty-Five)

Lavigne released new record Bite Me in November, her debut on Blink-182 drummer Barker’s label.

She said: “I needed to find a label for the [new] music, and it felt like an obvious choice.

“He’s an artist so he understood my vision, but also knows the importance of what it’s like to be a good partner. Blink 182 has always been one of my favourite bands.”

She also said she is “excited to be 20 years in and still rocking”.

She added: “I’m really grateful to still be doing what I love and to have a musical outlet.

“I’m having so much fun with it all… I’m making music this far into my career because I truly want to and it’s just such a big part of my life.

“It’s nice to see people enjoying the genre and having fun with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier