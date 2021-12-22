Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mariah Carey tops poll of nation’s favourite Christmas songs

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 4.54pm
Mariah Carey leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has topped a poll to find the UK’s favourite Christmas song.

The festive classic defeated The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale Of New York and Wham’s Last Christmas in a poll of Magic Radio listeners.

The radio station asked listeners to vote for their favourite track as their Christmas truck toured regions across the UK, including Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Members of the public who visited the truck had to vote for their favourite festive song, with All I Want For Christmas Is You securing first place in all cities visited.

Overall, the hit received 33% of the votes cast, with Fairytale Of New York coming in second place with 12% of the votes, and Last Christmas scoring eight per cent.

Magic Radio Christmas song poll
Magic Radio has also asked guests what their favourite Christmas tunes are, and Kian Egan from Westlife picked Carey’s song.

He said: “So I’m going to go with one that I thought Mark [Feehily] might have picked actually, Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas, because it’s just a classic and you know, I don’t think we’ll ever have a Christmas without this song in our lifetimes.

“And obviously we love Mariah, we got to work with her a long, long time ago now.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Kian Egan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ed Sheeran picked Fairytale Of New York because he loves “a cheery Christmas song”.

He added: “What I love about Fairytale Of New York is it still makes people dance and feel happy, but it’s actually quite a miserable song.

“I love when songs sound happy, but they’ve got this dark undertone to them.”

