Duchess of Cambridge praises ‘inspirational’ pandemic heroes in carol service

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.30pm Updated: December 22 2021, 10.42pm
The Duchess of Cambridge appearing in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (BBC Studios Events/ITV/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic as she introduced a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.

In a recorded introduction to the service, which took place at Westminster Abbey on December 8 and will air as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve on ITV, the duchess said she and her husband wanted to recognise those whose struggles may have been “less visible” during the pandemic.

Kate said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too,” she added.

The duchess said the country had been through “such a bleak time” and had faced “many challenges”, including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers had been under “immense pressure”.

Kate Garraway taking part in Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)

She added that while people had been “more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other”, this separation had helped people to realise “how much we need each other” and the importance of acts of kindness.

Tom Walker performs at the concert (Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace/PA) 

She praised the “many inspirational individuals” within the congregation at her community carol service, which was attended by those recognised as unsung heroes for their community work, and said they were owed “a huge debt of gratitude”.

Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.

The service will showcase music from the Westminster Abbey choir, as well as featuring performances from Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who performed his Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

It also features readings from the Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, actor Tom Felton and presenter Kate Garraway, in addition to a performance of To The Day, a composition written for the service by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.

The duchess’ message was recorded on December 7 during a visit to the abbey to help with preparations, including decorating Christmas trees donated by Her Majesty The Queen from Windsor Great Park and arranging wreaths donated by the Royal Horticultural Society.

