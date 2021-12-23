Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fred Sirieix will transform into a festive turkey for Strictly Christmas special

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.02am Updated: December 23 2021, 4.57pm
Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell (Guy Levy/BBC)
Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell (Guy Levy/BBC)

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has revealed he will be dressed as a festive turkey and will fly through the air during the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The French maitre d’ will transform into the classic Christmas bird by adorning a brown diamante-encrusted suit with a crimson shirt and feathers.

He has also dyed his hair bright red for the occasion to match his professional partner Dianne Buswell’s signature locks as they dance the quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The restaurant host admitted he had been initially ‘scared’ of going the festive special (Guy Levy/BBC)

Discussing getting the Strictly styling treatment, Sirieix said: “I’m not normally into spray tans or makeup – you’re not going to turn me into Brad Pitt, so what’s the point?”

Buswell added that his outfit for the festive episode was “pretty out there”, to which the restaurant host agreed, saying: “I am a Turkey, and she’s got me flying through the air!”

Sirieix, 49, explained he had agreed to take part in the Christmas special to overcome his fear.

He explained: “When I got the call I was as excited as I was scared, I can’t let fear rule me.

“Because I was so scared I thought, I had to do it. It’s about finding that headspace, with myself and Dianne, ignoring everything around us, which is a challenge and I can’t wait.”

The pair will dance the quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens (Guy Levy/BBC)

The restaurant host admitted rehearsals for the show had been “great” but also “hard” as he is not experienced in dance.

He added: “I’ve been practising this one dance for three weeks, it isn’t perfect, but it’s as good as it can be.

“I’m not a dancer, my level of dancing is standing on tables as Christmas parties with my top off!”

Sirieix noted that he appreciated the honesty of his dance partner and that she “doesn’t sugar coat” her criticism in training, and said we would love to win her the glitterball trophy as a Christmas present.

Buswell was partnered with comedian Robert Webb on the recent Strictly Come Dancing series, but the pair withdrew from the competition back in October due to Webb’s ill health.

Sirieix said he appreciates Buswell’s honesty in rehearsals (Guy Levy/BBC)

The Australian dancer will return to the dancefloor at Christmas with Sirieix and said she appreciated his eagerness to learn.

“It was refreshing and so great to have someone so keen to learn the dance,” she said.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more! As well as having a good laugh along the way, it was great to have a partner who was so keen to learn how to dance.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.10pm.

