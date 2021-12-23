Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears vows to ‘be her own cheerleader’ as she celebrates freedom

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.26am
Britney Spears has vowed to ‘be her own cheerleader’ as she continues to celebrate her freedom from her conservatorship (PA)

Britney Spears has vowed to “be her own cheerleader” as she continues to celebrate her freedom from her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer hit out at her family and displayed her vocal range in a post on Instagram.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader,” she wrote.

“God knows they weren’t.⁣”

Captioning the video, in which she sang several notes in front of a bathroom mirror, she added: “No … I’m not auditioning for anything.

“I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am.

“Yes … I will be my own cheerleader, why?

“I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget.”⁣

The pop star also hinted at a new musical release, adding: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean.”

