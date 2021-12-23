Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Chris Martin on whether Coldplay will do another Christmas song

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 9.00pm
(Isabel Infantes/PA)
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chris Martin has revealed that he does not plan to create another Christmas song with Coldplay “unless something naturally happens”.

The rock band released their one and only festive single, titled Christmas Lights, in December 2010, and Martin said the group “really love it”.

Coldplay also wrote a Christmas track for pop star Kylie Minogue in 2015 called Every Day’s Like Christmas, but the singer admitted he did not think “anyone really liked it”.

Graham Norton Show – London
The rock band released their ninth studio album earlier this year (Matt Crossick/PA)

Discussing the possibility of another Christmas song on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show, the Coldplay frontman said: “No… I feel like for us we did one and we really love it, unless something naturally happens.

“We wrote a Christmas song for Kylie, but I don’t think anyone really liked it…. I don’t think it was a dud, but one of those ones that went by the wayside… I don’t think it caught anyone’s imagination, which is fine.”

During Whiley’s special show Christmas with Chris Martin, the singer also selected some of his favourite festive tunes and top artists.

Ella Fitzgerald’s classic track Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas made his list, as well as East 17’s Stay Another Day.

Martin, 44, added: “Just then I was thinking, if I had to choose between Stay Another Day and Back For Good I don’t know which I’d do.

“I bow at the altar of both of them, they’re both pretty special.

“Stay Another Day is a Christmas song… a perfect song to me.”

Global superstar Rihanna also featured on Martin’s playlist, with him revealing she was his “favourite singer in the world”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Chris Martin revealed he leaves the Christmas planning to his ex-wife and current girlfriend (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Coldplay frontman also shared that he will spend Christmas with his children Apple and Moses, who he shares with his ex-wife actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

He said: “I would walk through fire to be with those people. They’re old and grown, but they’re still cool.”

However, he admitted he would be leaving the organising of Christmas to Paltrow and his girlfriend, the actress Dakota Johnson, and that he just pays for what he is told to pay for.

The singer will also not be cooking the dinner as he revealed that on the two occasions that he has cooked in the last 10 years, both times the fire brigade had to come.

Earlier this year, Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one in the UK album charts.

The band were also recently nominated for group of the year and best rock/alternative act for the 2022 Brit Awards.

To hear the whole interview from Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 – listen back on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier