Oti Mabuse shares emotional family reunion in South Africa

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.04am
Oti Mabuse arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021.
Oti Mabuse has shared her emotional family reunion in South Africa after almost four years.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion said she had not told her mother she was coming home and had flown home to surprise her.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the dancer documented her journey from Heathrow airport to her arrival in South Africa.

She wrote: “Finally after years I was able to go home to South Africa.

“Decided to surprise my family and not tell them I’m coming home just to see their expressions, mom was speechless (touched me all to see if I was real, dad couldn’t stop smiling and my god mother cried her eyes off).

“To say I was emotional is an absolute understatement.

“I have been waiting 3-4 years to hold my moms, dad, sister, nieces and nephews in my arms and just spend time with them NOT through a screen.”

Mabuse, whose sister Motsi Mabuse is a judge on the popular BBC dancing competition, said the coronavirus crisis had taught her that family should “never be taken for granted”.

“I rarely share family events but this felt really special to me and I know so many others are in my position and were buzzing when RSA was taken off of the red list,” she said.

“Covid has really taught me how much family is above all and should never be taken for granted.

She added: “Please excuse the coming photo dumps that will be flying your way.”

