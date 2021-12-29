Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Second series of Netflix’s Cheer to address Jerry Harris police investigation

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 2.00am
The second series of Netflix’s hit show Cheer will address the investigation into one of its stars Jerry Harris, who has been charged with producing child sexual abuse images (Netflix/PA)
The second series of Netflix's hit show Cheer will address the investigation into one of its stars Jerry Harris, who has been charged with producing child sexual abuse images (Netflix/PA)

The second series of Netflix’s hit show Cheer will address the investigation into one of its stars Jerry Harris, who has been charged with producing child sexual abuse images.

The latest trailer for the programme shows news footage of police officers and the reactions of coach Monica Aldama and other members of the team.

Harris, 22, is alleged to have admitted receiving images from “at least between 10-15 other individuals he knew were minors,” according to US prosecutors.

He has been charged with one count of producing child abuse images.

In a brief clip Aldama, who is visibly shaken, says: “I can’t even, like, process it right now.”

Another teammate is heard to say: “Everyone just felt lost.”

In another short interview clip, series one star Gabi Butler adds: “cheerleading is the only thing that could get my mind off of everything else.”

Harris was a fan favourite of Cheer, which follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

As well as the federal child abuse charges, Harris has been sued by twin brothers who accused him of asking for explicit pictures.

If convicted, Harris faces between 15 and 30 years behind bars.

Series two of Cheer is due to air on January 12 2022.

