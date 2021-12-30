Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ‘considering retirement’

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 9.36pm
Jenny Beavan won the Academy Award in 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan has said she is considering retiring from the profession.

The designer, who is the wardrobe creator for Disney’s Cruella, said despite her successful career she now gets “really anxious about getting it right”.

She has been nominated for ten Academy Awards for best costume design and won two – in 1987 for A Room With A View and in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road.

Jenny Beavan
Jenny Beavan was made an OBE in 2017 for services to drama production (John Stillwell/ PA)

Beavan was made an OBE in 2017 for services to drama production.

She made the comments in an interview with US news outlet Deadline, during which she discussed her career and the making of Cruella, which came out in 2021.

“I’m considering whether I really want to go on with this job because I get more anxious as I get older and more experienced. I don’t find it easier,” she said.

“I find I get really anxious about whether I’m getting it right and I’m not entirely sure I want to spend the last few years of my life being anxious.

Beavan said she had enjoyed a talk she had given at Liverpool University that had nothing to do with her work, and recent work with her daughter, who is a teacher.

“I just think there’s something else maybe out there that I can do that’s different,” she said.

“It’s not easy, it’s a very tough profession and it’s fine when you’re young and you can bounce off things.

“But I don’t bounce as much now, both mentally and physically.”

“It is extraordinarily long hours and quite exhausting and it’s really quite hard to balance any kind of family life against it, which is fine because it is a wonderful career and I have met lovely people and made really good friends.”

Emma Stone
Jenny Beavan said it had been a ‘total joy’ to work with Emma Stone on Disney’s Cruella (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cruella, which was released on Disney+ earlier this year and stars Emma Stone, has already been tipped for several awards, including for best costume.

Beavan said it had been a “total joy” to work with Stone, who had “thoroughly enjoyed” the costume fitting process for the film.

In August it was announced that the star would return for a Cruella sequel.

Cruella was recently shortlisted for best makeup and hairstyling at the 94th Oscars ceremony, with more categories to be announced.

