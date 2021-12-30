Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Mickey Mouse Club host Tiffini Hale dies aged 46

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 10.54pm
Mickey Mouse (Ian West/PA)
Former Mickey Mouse Club (MMC) host Tiffini Hale has died aged 46, it has been announced.

The former US children’s television star died “peacefully” on Christmas Day surrounded by her family, according to her former colleagues.

Hale suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in December and was left in a coma.

Her MMC co-host Chasen Hampton and actor Deedee Magno Hall shared a picture of the presenter online, saying her “fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories”.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning.

“She is now resting peacefully.

“Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini.

Justin Timberlake
The Mickey Mouse Club featured child stars who went on to international fame including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera (The Graham Norton Show/ PA)

“Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Hale was the adult co-host of the All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1985 to 1995.

The show featured child stars who went on to international fame including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

Hale also featured in an episode of US music and variety show The Party Machine with Nia Peeples, in 1991.

