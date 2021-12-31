Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Benedict Cumberbatch on his ‘journey of discovery’ to play cat artist Louis Wain

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.44am
Benedict Cumberbatch (Yui Mok/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Yui Mok/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch has said he embarked on a “journey of discovery” to play the eccentric cat artist Louis Wain in his new film.

The Sherlock star said he knew very little about the man who is best known for his paintings featuring anthropomorphized, large-eyed cats and kittens, often walking on their hind legs and engaging in activities such as dancing, reading and drinking tea from china cups.

He told the PA news agency: “I was really intrigued about this extraordinary artist whose images I had a sort of a faint flicker of recognition of in the back of my head, maybe on a wall somewhere in school, or institution or postcard or a museum.

“But not anything to do with his life, and the importance of what he achieved, and the sort of struggles and tragedy of some of his life, as well as the wit and humour and brilliance of it, so it was a real journey of discovery for me.”

The new film The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain chronicles the artist’s life, including his tragically short marriage to wife Emily, played by The Crown’s Claire Foy, who died in 1887, four years after their wedding.

It was with Emily that he adopted their beloved cat, Peter, who inspired his work. Wain also championed cats as domestic pets in Britain, and was involved with several animal charities.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – London
Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy with Felix the cat – who plays Peter (Yui Mok/PA)

Cumberbatch said of Emily: “She gave him an emotional landscape.

“She gave him the purpose and understanding of what he couldn’t understand without certain tools that are seen as normal.

“He was celebrated as someone who had purpose and an existence that was justifiable and should be enjoyed, as an artist and as a human being, through her encouragement.

“And it was definitely through her that the art flourished. It was definitely because of Peter coming into their lives as their surrogate child, in that time and that trauma, that he focused on cats.

“He showed so much more than just: ‘Oh, these animals should be taken seriously as domesticated pets’, which he did champion – of course, that’s historically what he did.

“But he was able to look at them as a prism for understanding the world he found difficult to be in, thanks to Emily.”

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain is released in UK cinemas on January 1 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier