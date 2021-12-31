Shawn Mendes reveals he is having a ‘hard time’ with social media

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shawn Mendes has revealed that he is having a “hard time with social media” at the moment.

The Canadian singer, 23, spoke about his latest song – It’ll Be Okay – in an Instagram video from his home in Toronto, and thanked his fans for “connecting” with his music.

He told his 65.9m followers: “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it.

“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me.

“A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I would not be able to get to by just talking with people or thinking about it.”

However, he added that he is “grateful” that people are being vulnerable with his latest song.

Shawn Mendes (PA)

“I see a lot of TikToks about people crying and getting emotional… and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song…

“I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and having fun with it,” the singer added.

Mendes’ post comes a few weeks after his split with Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello, 24, in November of this year.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing together in 2019 (PA)

The couple were together for two years and worked on two songs – 2015’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and 2019 hit Senorita – together.

Cabello has taken a break from social media. On December 26, she posted the words “Going on a lil social media detox till the new year.

“Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all,” on her Instagram story.