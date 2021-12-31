Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Merchant ‘shocked’ at police handling of case depicted in Four Lives

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 1.20pm Updated: December 31 2021, 1.28pm
Stephen Merchant said he was ‘shocked’ at how police handled the Stephen Port investigation (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Merchant has said it is “utterly shocking” how the police handled the serial killer investigation depicted in BBC drama Four Lives.

The actor, 47, portrays sex predator Stephen Port, who drugged and raped four men before dumping their bodies near his home in Barking, east London.

Port, known as the Grindr Killer, used the gay dating app to target young men.

The three-part factual drama is told from the point of view of the victims’ families, focusing on their fight to uncover the truth about what happened to their sons and brothers.

In December, inquest jurors found the shambolic inquiries probably contributed to the deaths of three of Port’s victims – Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.

Stephen Merchant, right, portrays serial killer Stephen Port, left (Met Police/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Loved ones of the three men and those of the first victim, Anthony Walgate, raised concerns that something more sinister had happened after each of the deaths but were ignored by investigators.

Merchant, known for Extras, The Office and movie Fighting With My Family, said: “The idea that in 2014 and 2015, you’re still coming up against silence, you still can’t get through the door when you’re trying to help.

“You’re not even trying to obstruct, you’re trying to help.

“You’re saying, ‘Let me ask questions. Let me see the forged letter that was found on one of the victims,’ and the police go, ‘We don’t need your help.’

“I mean, that is what I found so utterly shocking… I felt it was an important piece of work.”

Port was found guilty of four murders following a trial at the Old Bailey and handed a whole life sentence in November 2016.

The police watchdog is looking at whether any charges of gross misconduct should be brought against officers involved in the initial inquiry which allowed Port to slip through the net.

Merchant added: “That’s the thing that seemed most devastating and heart-breaking, you think this is something that’s going to be set in the 1970s, with the reactions of the police and the sort of hum of homophobia that’s through it all, and instead, 2014.

Actress Sheridan Smith plays Sarah Sak in the new BBC drama Four Lives (ITV Studios/Ben Blackall)

“It’s shocking.”

The BBC drama is by Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, who were responsible for The Moorside and Appropriate Adult.

Sheridan Smith appears in the series as Sarah Sak, the mother of Port’s first victim Mr Walgate, while Jaime Winstone plays Donna Taylor, the sister of Mr Taylor.

Rufus Jones, who stars in Stan & Ollie, Bodyguard’s Stephanie Hyam, and Leanne Best from Line Of Duty also appear in the series.

Four Lives launches at 9pm on January 3 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

