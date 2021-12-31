Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Rider author Anthony Horowitz made CBE

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.35pm
Anthony Horowitz (Ian West/PA)
Author Anthony Horowitz has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours.

The author, 66, creator of fictional teenage spy Alex Rider, was recognised for services to literature.

Horowitz is well known for his young adult fiction and has written for film, television and stage during a career spanning decades.

Bloomberg and Vanity Fair Gala Dinner – London
One of his most successful works is the 12-part Alex Rider novel series, featuring the eponymous teenager who is unwittingly dragged into the world of international espionage.

The series’ first novel Stormbreaker was adapted into a film in 2006, starring Alex Pettyfer, and an Amazon Prime Video special aired in 2020.

The programme featured Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure and Otto Farrant.

Another of his well known works, the humorous Diamond Brothers series, follows the adventures of hapless detectives Tim and Nick Diamond.

Stormbreaker Photocall – Pinewood Studios
Horowitz says that writers for young adults have a responsibility to project an optimistic view of the world to their readers.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he championed a rise in reading and said he hoped the spike would be one of the lasting impacts of the crisis.

As well as writing books about teenage spies, Horowitz has been commissioned by the estate of Ian Fleming to produce a number of James Bond novels.

His first, Trigger Mortis, was released in 2015 and following its success he was asked to produce another, Forever And A Day, in 2018.

Radio Times Festival 2015
Prior to this, he was commissioned by the Conan Doyle estate to pen two Sherlock Holmes novels, The House Of Silk and sequel Moriarty, which were published in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

Horowitz is responsible for creating and writing several well-known British television series including Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War.

Another of his novels, Magpie Murders – from his Susan Ryeland series, has been made into a television show starring Timothy Spall, which is due to premiere on BritBox in 2022.

Horowitz was previously made an OBE for services to literature in January 2014.

