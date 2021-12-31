Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Queen of Ska’ Pauline Black hails home city of Coventry after being made OBE

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.36pm
Pauline Black (Matt Alexander/PA)
Pauline Black (Matt Alexander/PA)

Pauline Black, frontwoman of influential 2-tone band The Selecter, has paid tribute to her home city of Coventry after being made an OBE.

The singer, actress and author, 68, has been named in the New Year Honours for services to entertainment following a four-decade career in the arts.

Coventry is currently UK City of Culture after the start of its programme was delayed to May, because of the impact and ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic.

Black, known to fans as the Queen of Ska, helped launch the programme by joining with other figures from the city, including Hollywood composer Clint Mansell and author Lee Child, to read the words of Victorian author George Eliot as part of a short film.

She said in a statement to the PA news agency: “It’s wonderful to receive this honour during Coventry’s UK City of Culture 2021 year.

“Coventry made me who I am today; giving me the opportunity to study, work and ultimately find my creative voice within the 2-tone movement, which has spearheaded the musical conversation about racism and sexism for the past 42 years.”

Inspired by punk and reggae, Black joined a fledging The Selecter in 1979 and the band released their debut album Too Much Pressure the next year.

Pauline Black
Pauline Black has been made an OBE (Dean Chalkley/PA)

Alongside acts such as The Specials, Madness and The Beat, they helped forge a music scene that encompassed ska, 2-tone and punk genres, with a focus on radical politics.

The band featured a mix of racial backgrounds and genders, and Black’s lyrics reflected this, addressing social issues including racism and sexism.

The Selecter went on to release five top 40 singles in the UK and continue to record and perform live today, with their latest album released in 2017.

In 2011, Black released her autobiography Black By Design and has in recent years collaborated with Blur frontman Damon Albarn on his Gorillaz and Africa Express projects.

