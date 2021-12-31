Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deliverance director John Boorman knighted for services to film

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.36pm
Excalibur director John Boorman has been knighted for services to film (Ian West/PA)
Excalibur director John Boorman has been knighted for services to film (Ian West/PA)

Deliverance director John Boorman has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

The acclaimed filmmaker, 88, whose works also include Excalibur, Point Blank and Hope and Glory, has been honoured for services to film.

Boorman has been nominated five times for Academy Awards, including twice for best director, twice for best picture, and once for best original screenplay.

He is credited with creating the first Oscars screener – an advance screening of a film or television series sent to critics, awards voters and other industry professionals – for his 1985 film The Emerald Forest, which starred his son, actor Charley Boorman.

Boorman has been nominated twice for Bafta awards including best director and best original screenplay and was given the Bafta Fellowship in 2004 (Ian West/PA)

He has been nominated twice for Bafta awards including best director and best original screenplay and was given the Bafta Fellowship in 2004.

Among his extensive body of work, his 1972 survival thriller Deliverance is one of his most well known.

Set in rural Georgia and featuring the famous “duelling banjos” scene, the film received Oscar nominations in 1973 for best picture and best director, and best film editing.

The film also earned Boorman a Golden Globe nomination for best director.

John Boorman with Sarah Miles, who starred in his wartime drama Hope and Glory (PA)

His wartime comedy drama Hope and Glory, a semi-autobiographical film, received Oscar nominations in 1988 for best director, best picture and best original screenplay.

Boorman received Bafta nominations for Hope and Glory for best film and best original screenplay.

The film also earned him a further two Golden Globe nominations for best director and best screenplay.

His other feature works include Hell in the Pacific, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Emerald Forest, The Tailor of Panama and Queen and Country.

