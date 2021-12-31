Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EastEnders stalwart June Brown made OBE at 94

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.36pm
June Brown (Ian West/PA)
June Brown (Ian West/PA)

Actress June Brown, best known as chain-smoking Albert Square stalwart Dot Cotton in EastEnders, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours.

She has been recognised for services to drama and to charity.

The veteran actress said: “Thank you for the award. It is a great honour and I would like to thank Her Majesty, and all those involved in my recommendation.”

Brown, 94, was previously made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2008 for services to drama and charity.

EastEnders
June Brown as Dot Cotton (BBC)

She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service at the end of the Second World War, and then left to train at London’s Old Vic Theatre School in Lambeth.

Before joining EastEnders in 1985, Brown appeared in a spate of TV shows including Coronation Street (1970-71), where she played Mrs Parsons, and The Duchess Of Duke Street (1976), where she starred as Mrs Leyton.

Brown debuted devout Christian and hypochondriac Dot Cotton in 1985 to 1993, and then returned in 1997 before finally leaving the show in 2020.

On January 31 2008, she single-handedly starred in an episode called Pretty Baby.

She spoke to a cassette recorder about her life so that her husband Jim could listen to it as he lay in hospital following a stroke.

Brown won numerous awards for her character – mainly as a result of her on-screen relationship with Jim, played by John Bardon.

These included best on-screen partnership at the British Soap Awards in 2002 and 2005.

June Brown with the TRIC special award during the 2017 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London
June Brown with the TRIC special award (Ian West/PA)

She also won in the best storyline category at the 2001 Inside Soap Awards for her schizophrenia storyline and a lifetime achievement prize at the British Soap Awards in 2005.

In 2010, Brown took part in the Strictly Christmas special, where she danced the tango with Vincent Simone.

In 2017, she launched the Children’s Society’s annual Christingle campaign to help raise £1.2 million for the UK’s most vulnerable young people over the festive period.

That same year, she joined a host of singers, including The X Factor’s Marcus Collins, to release a Christmas charity single for LGBT charity The Albert Kennedy Trust.

Brown married her first husband John Garley in 1950. 

After his death she went on to marry actor Robert Arnold in 1958 and had six children with him.

