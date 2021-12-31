Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TV presenter Katie Piper made OBE in New Year Honours list

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.36pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Loose Women star Katie Piper has been made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

The TV personality and activist, who suffered life-changing burns in an acid attack in March 2008, was recognised for services to charity and victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.

After surviving the attack at the age of 24, the former model gave up her right to anonymity and made a Channel 4 documentary in 2009 called Katie: My Beautiful Face.

Katie Piper
Katie Piper appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Ray Burmiston/PA)

She was left partially blind, with severe scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands, after sulphuric acid was thrown in her face.

She founded the Katie Piper Foundation a few months after the documentary aired to support burns victims, and has undergone more than 250 operations over the past decade.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Hampshire, is a best-selling author, having written 10 memoirs and self-help books, with her latest titled A Little Bit Of Faith.

In 2011, she presented a four-part series for Channel 4 called Katie: My Beautiful Friends, drawing on personal experiences to help other people living with disfigurement rebuild their confidence and their lives.

Katie Piper
Katie Piper at a signing session for her book Things Get Better (Ian West/PA)

The TV presenter also hosted Channel 4 documentary Bodyshockers, and became a presenter on BBC One’s Songs Of Praise in 2020, having originally appeared as a contributor sharing her experience of finding faith in a Mother’s Day special.

She also starred in an episode of Celebrity Supply Teachers on CBBC, talking about the benefits of practising gratitude, and appeared on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

The mother-of-two hosts a podcast, Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People, in which she chats with inspirational people who have turned adversity into positivity, and is also a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Piper has received an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Surgeons to mark her groundbreaking work with the Katie Piper Foundation.

