Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 1.50pm
Miley Cyrus (Yui Mok/PA)
Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her top fell off as she was performing at a star-studded New Year’s Eve special in Miami.

The singer was performing her hit Party In The USA when her skimpy glittery crop top fell off, leaving her clutching the fabric over her chest with her back completely exposed.

Cyrus swiftly left the stage while her backing singers took over the song before returning wearing a maroon blazer hanging open to show nothing underneath.

Resuming singing duties, she ad-libbed the lyrics: “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

In between verses, she told the crowd: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

The special saw Cyrus team up with SNL comedian Pete Davidson to introduce a selection of live music performances and comedy skits featuring artists including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Cyrus’s little sister Noah.

Opening the show, which aired on US network NBC and streaming service Peacock, Cyrus said: “I just had to have Pete with me tonight, he has been my rock this week.

“Yep, Pete Davidson has been my emotional support, which should tell you how crazy this week has been.”