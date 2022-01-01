Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dolly Parton joins legions of stars paying tribute to Betty White

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 4.38pm
Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Betty White, saying she will “live forever”, after The Golden Girls star died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

The death of the award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom, has been met by an outpouring of grief and memories.

White appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.

Parton wrote on Twitter: “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing.

“Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”

US president Joe Biden is also among the high profile figures who have expressed their sadness over her death, writing on Twitter: “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans.

“She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Veteran singer Bette Middler also expressed her sadness, writing: “#BettyWhite has died. 2021 really was a bitch and a 1/2.”

Ryan Reynolds, who starred with White in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, has also paid tribute after the pair shared a lengthy friendship and jokey flirtation.