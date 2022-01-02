Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reality star Vicky Pattison says drink took over her life

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 11.08am
Vicky Pattison has said she ‘jeopardised everything’ as drink took over her life (Steve Parsons/PA)
Vicky Pattison has said she “jeopardised everything” as drink took over her life.

The reality TV queen found fame aged 22 on MTV’s Geordie Shore before she was crowned the Queen of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

However, the Newcastle-born influencer has said she felt “lost and alone” after the win and she hated the person she became, downing up to ten drinks a day.

Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison said she felt ‘lost and alone’ after winning I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Pattison said: “I had everything I ever wanted. The public liked us, I’d left behind Geordie Shore and I had this new shiny career.

“I was convinced that people would realise I wasn’t anything special and it would all be taken away.

“I was turning up late for jobs. I don’t think I ever turned up drunk, I always slept, but I was not in a fit state to work.

“When you’re doing talk shows you want to be witty and warm, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, not still shaking off the lethargy of five gin and tonics.

“Once in a while you can put it down to the Geordie charm but, consistently, it’s just unprofessional. That’s what I was becoming.

“I was jeopardising everything I’d ever wanted and worked for. I don’t know many people who get mortal drunk and are still the nicest people in the world.

“You’re always sloppy or aggressive. I became a gross amalgamation of all of those when I was drunk.

“So I’d deal with a hangover and that shame. And what gets rid of that? Having a drink.”

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison has found love and happiness with personal trainer Ercan Ramadan (Ian West/PA)

The 34-year-old is preparing to release her self-help book turned autobiography, The Secret To Happy, this month, now that she has found love and happiness with personal trainer Ercan Ramadan.

Pattison revealed how Ramadan, 38, stood by her side when she was diagnosed with a cyst on her ovaries.

“I’ve spent so long picking the wrong men. I cry, because all my friends are having babies and I’ve only got a dog.

“Ercan is a lovely person, I’ve never been nicer than with him.

“I was told the cyst could make conceiving difficult. He said, ‘It’s absolutely fine, we’ll be fine, and if we’re not there’s other ways to be a parent’.

“Then, he started talking about adoption and it made us love him even more.

“He’ll be a great dad when the time is right. I hope I’ll be a good mam,” she added.

