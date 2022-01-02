Rylan Clark: Stress of divorce made me ill but exercise ‘saved me’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rylan Clark has said the stress of his marriage breakdown made him ill but exercise has “saved” him.

The TV presenter separated from his husband, ex-police officer and former Big Brother contestant Dan Neal, earlier this year after six years of marriage.

Clark, who has hosted programmes including Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012, said he became too thin following the split.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, the 33-year-old said: “I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under 10 stone — and I’m 6ft 4, so that’s not good.

Rylan Clark separated from his husband Dan Neal earlier this year after six years of marriage (Ian West/PA)

“The honest truth is that it’s been shit.

“I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.

“My mum was majorly worried about me, as were all my family.

“I don’t just disappear for four months — that doesn’t just happen.

“Mum has been a lifesaver to me, and one of my biggest regrets of this year was putting my mum through me not being well.

“I needed to get back to me.”

Clark, who returned to presenting duties on Strictly Come Dancing sister show It Takes Two with Janette Manrara, also said he found therapy in exercise.

He signed up to a 75-day plan with personal training sessions by body transformation guru Scott Harrison.

“Getting fit and looking after my body has saved me. Fitness has given me a goal,” he said.

Clark added that the “hardest thing” was eating nine times a day on the programme but he has since put on four stone.

“It’s done more for my mental health than it has for my body.

“It’s like hitting a reset button in your head. I’ve never had that before.

“Last year I properly lost myself. I wanted to get me back and make a better version.

“It gave me a reason to get up. When Scott was banging on my door at half seven in the morning, you can’t stay in bed.

“I enjoyed the exercise, it majorly became a therapy.

“I’m happy 2021 is over and I can’t wait to see what this year has in store.

“As one of my best friends says to me, 2022 is for you,” he said.