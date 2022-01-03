Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Funeral of comedy star Jethro to bring Truro to standstill

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 10.58am Updated: January 3 2022, 11.34am
A funeral for Cornish comedian Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, will be held at Truro Cathedral (PA)
A funeral for Cornish comedian Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, will be held at Truro Cathedral (PA)

The funeral of popular comedian Jethro is set to bring parts of Devon and Cornwall to a standstill.

The Cornish comic died on December 14 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19.

Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star built his name in the 1980s and 1990s, only announcing his retirement in 2020 after almost 50 years of touring.

A funeral procession was due to set off from his club in Lewdown, Okehampton, at 10am on Monday, and is expected to travel through Lifton before going on to Truro where a procession will be held at the War Memorial.

The service, at Truro Cathedral, will begin at around midday and conducted by the Reverend Canon Alan Bashforth and Reverend Tim Hodge.

A eulogy will be read out on behalf of Jethro’s family, and speakers will include his long-time agent John Miles and stand-up comic Jim Davidson.

Hymns including The Old Rugged Cross and the traditional song Trelawny will be sung, accompanied by Cornish folk band The Oggymen.

When he died, Jethro was double jabbed and had had a booster vaccination, the PA news agency understands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]