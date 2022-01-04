Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk for new series

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.02am
Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk (BBC/PA)
Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk (BBC/PA)

Diane Morgan is set to reprise her role as ill-informed investigator Philomena Cunk for new BBC series Cunk On Earth.

The mockumentary will see Cunk, the character who originated from Charlie Brooker’s television review programme Weekly Wipe, try to uncover humankind’s greatest achievements and discover how humans came to be.

She will aim to explain some of society’s greatest achievements, from the Mona Lisa to nuclear power.

The series, created and written by Brooker, will also journey through the ages to examine how science and the arts have affected the stone age, space age and beyond.

Cunk, who has been played by Morgan since 2013, will be joined by experts who will answer questions about the progression of society.

She said: “This series it’s in my contract to go somewhere better than just Britain so I’m hoping I at least go to Italy as that seems a safe bet.

“I’m looking forward to getting out of the house and tracing humanity’s progress and also finding out exactly what a ‘civilisation’ is.”

BAFTA Craft Awards – London
Diane Morgan plays Philomena Cunk (Ian West/PA)

Brooker added: “I am delighted to be working with Philomena again, even though she is a fictional character who, like me, has never experienced the emotion of ‘delight’ and has only a limited understanding of what constitutes ‘work’.

“In pursuit of nothing less than the definitive story of human civilisation, she’s going to visit every corner of the globe our budget and official pandemic travel restrictions will allow.”

Morgan has also played Cunk in specials including 2016’s Cunk On Shakespeare and Cunk On Christmas, as well as the series Cunk On Britain and Cunk & Other Humans.

Cunk On Earth will debut on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2022 and on Netflix outside the UK and Ireland.

