Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jorgie Porter shares plans for wedding to Oliver Piotrowski

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 11.56am
Jorgie Porter (Ian West/PA)
Jorgie Porter (Ian West/PA)

Jorgie Porter has said she “100% wants flamboyant hats” to be worn at her wedding.

The Hollyoaks star revealed last month that she is engaged to partner Oliver Piotrowski.

Porter, 33, most known for her role as Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks, shared the news on Instagram, showing off a diamond ring in a post captioned: “OMG.”

Speaking on her podcast Loose Lips with co-host Sharon Carpenter, Porter said: “I never in my life thought I’d ever be proposed to, so this is a surprise no matter what!”

The pair discussed what Porter’s wedding ceremony could potentially look like, with Carpenter suggesting that Porter may “go flying across the ceiling… hanging from the rafters, Cirque du Soleil-style, whipping off items of clothing.”

Porter replied: “All those thoughts probably have to be a bit downscaled but then again, the audience would expect it! My guests, my friends, would expect, I think what they know me as, so I don’t think it’ll be too far from.”

Jorgie Porter wearing a black top and trousers, with her hands in her pockets looking at the camera.
Jorgie Porter attending the European premiere of Rampage in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I 100% want flamboyant hats!”

Porter and Piotrowski have been dating since 2020, and went Instagram official in October of that year.

The former Dancing On Ice star joked that her fiance will have to “go to dance lessons” so the pair can perform a routine at the wedding.

She told Carpenter: “I think we’re expecting an actual dance. Like a routine, like a ‘five, six, seven, eight’!”

The new episode of Loose Lips is out now.

[[title]]

[[text]]

