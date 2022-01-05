Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karen Elson and Jack White tried ‘Goopy conscious-uncoupling thing’ amid divorce

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 12.02am
Jack White and Karen Elson (Yui Mok/PA)
Jack White and Karen Elson (Yui Mok/PA)

Model and musician Karen Elson has said she and her ex-husband, Jack White, attempted to do the “Goopy conscious-uncoupling thing” during their divorce but the approach failed.

The couple married in 2005 but divorced in 2013 and co-parent two teenage children.

The 42-year-old catwalk star, from Oldham in Lancashire, told Harper’s Bazaar UK the former White Stripes frontman is now a “dear friend”.

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Erik Madigan Heck/PA)

Conscious uncoupling came to prominence when Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who runs the lifestyle brand Goop, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin used the phrase in a statement announcing their divorce in March 2014.

Elson said: “Every divorce has its challenging moments. We first tried to do the Goopy conscious-uncoupling thing.

“That all fell on its head, but now I can wholeheartedly say that my ex-husband is a dear friend and someone I love.

“I look at him and think ‘You’re my family’. I know him as ‘Dad’ – I roll my eyes at his dad jokes and I offer him advice when our teenagers are giving him grief.

“Our relationship is purely that of parents.”

Elson, who has modelled for designers including Chanel, Versace and Gucci, suggested she sometimes posed for nude portraits early in her career because she felt unable to say no.

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Erik Madigan Heck/PA)

She said: “Fifty percent of the time, I did them because I felt I didn’t have the right to say no.

“I just wanted everyone to be happy, and that was more important to me than my own discomfort. And it tied in to my body dysmorphia.

“Everyone loved my body when my clothes were off, but when I had to squeeze into a pair of tight pants, they were shaming me…

“I just wanted to be liked and have everyone think I was beautiful.

“Unfortunately, sometimes you’ll put yourself through terrible things to have that validated.”

– The February issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from January 6.

