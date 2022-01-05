Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West’s Donda most searched for album cover of 2021

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 3.50am
Donda by Kanye West most searched for album cover of 2021 worldwide (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West’s tenth studio album Donda was the most searched for album cover of 2021 worldwide, new research has shown.

The sprawling 27-track album, which is named after West’s late mother, went straight to the top of the charts following its release in August.

It is West’s third UK number one album and features material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

The record, which suffered multiple release delays, was searched for a total of 27,600 across the world last year, data gathered by DesignBundles found.

Donda earned 20,000 chart sales and secured about 33.4 million streams in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

It was released with just a black square as its cover art.

The second most searched for album cover was Sour by Olivia Rodrigo which was searched for 22,800 times following its release in May of this year.

The cover pictures the 18 year-old pop star with several stickers on her face with a purple backdrop.

Sour was recently announced as the fourth best selling album of 2021 in the UK by the BPI.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
With 9,600 annual searches, Taylor Swift’s album Evermore was the third most searched for album cover (Ian West/ PA)

With 9,600 annual searches, Taylor Swift’s album Evermore was the third most searched for album cover.

The record was released in December 2020 and shows Swift from behind dressed in a checked jacket, with a french plait in a woodland setting.

