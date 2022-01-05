Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Abigail Breslin taking Instagram break after online abuse about mask wearing

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 1.14pm
Abigail Breslin said she is taking a break from Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Abigail Breslin said she is taking a break from Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Abigail Breslin has said she is taking a break from Instagram after facing online abuse about her mask wearing.

The Little Miss Sunshine star, 25, said she would not be posting for a while after she was trolled over her approach to wearing a face covering.

She had previously responded to one social media user who called her a “loser” for wearing a mask in a photo on a rollercoaster.

Breslin’s father died in February 2021 from complications linked to Covid, at the age of 78.

Commenting on the photo, taken in Las Vegas, one user posted: “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” and Breslin was quick to fire back a response.

She wrote: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f*** off now.”

She has since decided to take a break from Instagram “for a few days”, saying she does “not need to further explain myself” about another photo in which she is posing with a group of friends and no-one in the picture is wearing a mask.

She shared a screenshot of a comment she had received, reading: “She’s upset that people are not wearing their masks but yet here nobody is… what a hypocrite.”

Breslin replied: “We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand.

“I was calling someone out for telling me my father was ‘weak’ because he passed away from Covid and said I was a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers.

“I wear my mask always around others [except] for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand.”

She captioned the screenshot: “Ok this will be my last post for awhile because I do not need to further explain myself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier