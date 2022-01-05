Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV reveals when Dancing On Ice series launch will air

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 3.06pm
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo, the new line up of judges for Dancing on Ice (ITV/PA)
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo, the new line up of judges for Dancing on Ice (ITV/PA)

Dancing On Ice will return to TV screens next week, ITV has confirmed.

A new batch of celebrities will make their debut on the rink during the series launch on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

This year the show features a star-studded line-up that includes Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Rugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and The Vamps’ Connor Ball will also compete.

The last series, which was won by Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay, took place amid the pandemic and saw a number of celebrities withdraw after being injured or testing positive.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman on the judging panel this series, alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Barrowman has said his departure was unrelated to the accusations that he repeatedly exposed himself on the set of Doctor Who and its sister show Torchwood.

The actor, who starred as Captain Jack Harkness, said his exit was prompted by him taking on another role on All Star Musicals, another ITV series.

Guiding the celebrity novices through their routines will be professionals including reigning champion Angela Egan, who lifted the trophy with Jay last series, and Matt Evers, who has been a part of show since its launch in 2006.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier