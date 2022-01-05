Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Coleen Rooney pays tribute to sister on ninth anniversary of her death

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 4.02pm
Coleen Rooney (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coleen Rooney (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coleen Rooney has said she will love her sister Rosie “always” in a tribute message posted on the nine-year anniversary of her death.

Rosie McLoughlin died in 2013 at the age of 14 following a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological genetic disorder which severely impairs muscle movement.

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of Rosie wearing a floral top and lying on a bed, TV personality and writer Rooney, 35, wrote: “9 years today Ro. Thinking about you every day. Love you always.”

A few weeks ago, Rooney shared a picture of her wedding to former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney in 2008, where Rosie is seen in a wheelchair wearing a white dress and with a butterfly clip in her hair.

Rooney is pictured smiling at her sister and posted a series of emojis, including a heart and a face with a halo, in the caption.

Coleen met Rooney when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school.

They began dating when they both turned 16 and have four sons together – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Last year, Rooney’s brother Joe McLoughlin and her friend Paul Agnew set up a fundraising page to raise money in memory of Rosie.

The pair took part in several charity events, including the 4x4x48 challenge, which involved running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, to raise funds for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

