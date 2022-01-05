Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chrissy Teigen admits to tourist blunder during family trip to London

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 5.30pm Updated: January 5 2022, 6.46pm
Chrissy Teigen arriving at the 87th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen admitted to confusing “unexciting” London Bridge with Tower Bridge as she continued her family holiday to the capital.

The 36-year-old TV personality and model has been visiting the UK over the festive period with her husband, singer and producer John Legend, 43, and their children Luna, five, and Miles, three.

Teigen told her Instagram followers that she “asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo.”

She added: “Quickly realized the London bridge is a very unexciting bridge. Tower Bridge should be London bridge! I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun.”

In an accompanying photo, Teigen and Legend can be seen posing with their children in front of Tower Bridge, with Miles looking at the camera with a seemingly unimpressed look on his face.

During the trip, the Legend family visited several London landmarks and locations, including The London Eye, the West End and the London Dungeon.

On New Year’s Eve, Teigen and her husband went to see the “wonderful” theatre production Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, which stars Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and singer and actress Jessie Buckley.

The model thanked “London for being such a dream”, and added that the family “have felt so much love from strangers here”.

