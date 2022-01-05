Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mary Poppins and Phantom reduce weekly performances amid Covid

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 7.12pm
Posters of the production of Mary Poppins that is being played at The Prince Edward theatre in London. PA Photo. Picture date:Thursday January 16, 2020. Photo credit should read: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire
The West End productions of Mary Poppins and Phantom Of The Opera have been forced to scrap two performances a week as high coronavirus cases continue to affect the sector.

Theatres suffered a string of cancellations across the Christmas period, with The Lion King and Life Of Pi among the shows that had to dim their lights due to Covid-enforced staff shortages.

Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre will now move from eight to six performances a week for a month from Monday.

Coronavirus – Wed Jul 29, 2020
The Phantom Of The Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

A message from Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, which operates the venue, noted the “significant impact the Omicron variant and the Government’s move to Plan B” has had on the West End in the past month.

It added: “The producers of Mary Poppins therefore had to consider carefully how best to react to the situation.

“They have had to take the very difficult decision to temporarily reduce the number of shows in the schedule to 6 shows per week, cancelling the Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances from Monday 10th January to Thursday 10th February inclusive.”

The Phantom Of The Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre also scrapped two performances a week.

Coronavirus – Thur Dec 16, 2021
The West End suffered a raft of postponements and cancellations during the lucrative Christmas period (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

An email sent to patrons said: “Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic is likely to continue for some time as we head into the new year.”

The theatre said Monday evening performances from January 10 to January 31, inclusive, and Thursday matinee performances from January 13 to February 10, inclusive, would be cancelled.

It comes after the West End suffered a raft of postponements and cancellations during the lucrative Christmas period, as the Omicron variant prompted a rise in case numbers.

On December 21, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber cancelled his theatre production of Cinderella until February “to avoid more disruption”.

He added: “Once again, this wretched virus has put paid to the joy of entertaining audiences, something that I hold so dear.”

Performances of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, featuring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, at the Playhouse Theatre and the National Theatre production of Hex, based on the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, were also scrapped.

