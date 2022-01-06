Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam And Tommy

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 1.10am Updated: January 6 2022, 10.46am
Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy (Disney/ PA)
Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy (Disney/ PA)

Disney has shared a glimpse of its forthcoming series based on the true story of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Based in the days of the early internet, the series tells the tale of how the intimate video, made by the model and her musician lover, turned into a global sensation.

Pam And Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title pair, as well as Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer.

Shot by the couple in private, the VHS tape was stolen from their home by a disgruntled contractor and then uploaded to the web in 1997.

The trailer shows Rogan and Offerman examining the tape as well as clips of James and Stan playing their respective characters.

“It’s so private, it’s kind of like we’re seeing something that we’re not supposed to be seeing,” Offerman is heard to say.

“That’s kind of what makes it so hot.”

The eight-part original series is written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Three episodes of Pam And Tommy will premiere on February 2.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for all.

