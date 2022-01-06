Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sopranos star to check in to The White Lotus for second series of hit show

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.20am
Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady starred in The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season (HBO/PA)
The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli has confirmed he will be checking in to The White Lotus when the hit show returns for a second series.

The first series of the six-part class satire, created by School Of Rock writer Mike White, was set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort where not all is as it seems.

The second instalment will leave the Aloha State behind and follow a new group of holidaymakers at another White Lotus property.

Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, is the first cast member to be confirmed for the next batch of episodes.

However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge will return to the show after starring in the first series and Imperioli appeared to confirm this when he shared the news of his casting on Instagram.

He wrote “very excited to be joining Mike White and team!”, tagging Coolidge, as well as HBO and the official White Lotus account.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his elderly father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow, according to Variety.

The first series starred Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady.

Announcing the second series, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The first series aired on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now.

