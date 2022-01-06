Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

US actress Jamie Lynn Spears to release memoir later this month

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 8.16pm
US actress Jamie Lynn Spears is to release her memoir later this month (Francis Specker/PA)
US actress Jamie Lynn Spears is to release her memoir later this month (Francis Specker/PA)

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to release her memoir later this month, which will include details on how she has tried to give her children “the childhood and family [she] always wanted”.

The former child actress said the book, Things I Should Have Said, would cover other personal topics such as her struggles with mental health.

She wrote on Instagram: “My story about MY life from being a child actress, a teen mom, a young woman a single woman, a working mom, battling my mental health, falling in love, finding peace, experiencing a true MIRACLE…

“Creating my own family, and trying my best to give my children the childhood and family I always wanted. January 18th.”

In October 2021, the Zoey 101 star announced she had “finally finished” her memoir which had been in the works for “quite a longggg time”.

“Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” she said.

Her daughter accidentally drove into the water, whilst on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in 2017, but was rescued by her family who were nearby.

She was airlifted to hospital after firefighters found a pulse.

Austin Powers Premiere – Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears as a young girl (Branimir Kvartuc/PA)

Spears continued: “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”

The actress had her eldest daughter in June 2008, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, when she was 16.

Her second daughter Ivey was born in 2018, who she shares with businessman Jamie Watson.

Spears was also in the spotlight in 2021 when her sister, pop star Britney Spears, 40, fought to end the conservatorship she was held in by her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M Wallet.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York
Britney Spears arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

At the time, the actress pledged her support to the Toxic singer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier