James Argent celebrates ‘Adele moment’ after dramatic weight loss

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 12.16pm
James Argent, who has lost 13 stone since doctors warned him catching Covid at his former size could prove deadly (PA)
James “Arg” Argent has hailed his “Adele moment” after losing 13 stone since having gastric sleeve surgery.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, shared before and after pictures on Instagram showing him wearing only swimming trunks.

He told his followers he now weighed 14 stone and had “never felt happier or healthier”.

Argent previously revealed he reached 27 stone during lockdown and was told by doctors that catching Covid-19 at his weight could prove fatal.

He wrote: “9 months ago I dreamed of having THAT @adele moment and here it is.

“After being 27 stone, depressed and having doctors telling me I was on ‘death row’ I made the decision to have gastric sleeve surgery with @wearetransform which reduced the size of my stomach and limited how much I could eat.

“I’ve since lost a total of 13 stone and now weigh 14 stone which surpassed all expectations. I’ve never felt happier or healthier.

“I can honestly say that it was the best decision I’ve ever made. It spurred me on to be serious about my eating habits and exercise.”

Argent said he was now eating healthier and smaller portions of food, and had also been training at the gym.

The Sun Military Awards
James Argent previously weighed 27 stone (PA)

He added: “That swim across the English Channel is still on the cards.”

Reflecting on the new year, he added: “I’m delighted to be starting 2022 as the best version of me. The future is looking bright, and I can’t wait to live it.”

Adele has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

Singer Peter Andre and former Love Island contestant Alex Bowen were among those sending their congratulations to Argent.

The reality star, who appeared on Towie from 2010 to 2018, has also previously battled drug addiction and spoken openly about his cocaine use.

