Lifestyle

Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 5.36am
Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18 (Ian West/PA)
Kate Hudson joked her son Ryder’s life is “outta my hands,” as she wished him a happy 18th birthday.

The Almost Famous, 42, actress paid tribute to her “incredible, unique, hilarious” son on Instagram with a special video montage.

The 60 second clip showed a collection of images of the pair together ranging from her pregnancy and through Ryder’s childhood.

Captioning the video she said: “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future.

“Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.

“PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!

Hudson, known for known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, recently became engaged to long-term partner musician Danny Fujikawa.

The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter – in 2018, and Hudson has a second son – Bingham, eight – from a previous relationship.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.

