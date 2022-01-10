Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US comedian Bob Saget dies aged 65

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 1.26am
US comedian Bob Saget dies aged 65 (Andy Butterton/ PA)
US comedian Bob Saget dies aged 65 (Andy Butterton/ PA)

US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, police said.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said no signs foul play were found.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”

British comedian and and Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas paid tribute to Saget as a “magnificently naughty comedian.”

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas wrote on Twitter.

“He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly.

“He will be greatly missed.”

