Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 6.14am
Jamie Lee Curtis only celebrity to appear at Golden Globes (Matt Crossick/ PA)
Jamie Lee Curtis was the only celebrity to appear in any form at this year’s Golden Globes.

The US actress made a virtual appearance during the ceremony in a pre-recorded video message discussing the philanthropic efforts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The organisation, which presents the annual awards, has received heavy criticism after it emerged last year that it had no black members.

Curtis said she was “proud” to be associated with the HFPA in its venture as a non-profit trade association and 501(C)(3) Charitable organisation.

“They fund creators and educators…do so at a very low key, off the record, evening of giving,” she said in the video shared by the Golden Globes online.

“I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple of times.

“And so I just wanted to honour and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continues to serve and offer with their generosity.

Vanity Fair 2004
Curtis said she was ‘proud’ to be associated with the HFPA in its venture as a non-profit trade association and 501(C)(3) Charitable organisation (Myung Jung Kim/ PA)

“I am proud to be associated with them in this venture.”

Curtis is known for her roles in Knives Out (2019), Halloween Kills (2021) and noughties comedy Freaky Friday.

She has won two Golden Globe awards and been nominated seven times.

