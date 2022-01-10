Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Dancing On Ice’s Sally Dynevor: I want to be an inspiration to older women

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 8.01pm
Sally Dynevor said she wants to be 'an inspiration to older women' when she appears on Dancing On Ice (PA)
Sally Dynevor said she wants to be ‘an inspiration to older women’ when she appears on Dancing On Ice (PA)

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor said she wants to be “an inspiration to older women” when she appears on Dancing On Ice.

The 58-year-old actress, known to viewers as the ambitious Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, said she still feels 21 and wants to take “every opportunity” she is offered.

Dynevor features on the star-studded line-up alongside names such as Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

She said: “I hope I’ll be an inspiration to older women. If you get any opportunity to do anything just go for it. I still feel like I’m 21, not 58, so I just think you’ve got to take every opportunity.

“Now my children have grown up it’s much easier. I am a hands-on mum but I just feel like this is my time.”

Off-screen, Dynevor is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

She said she hopes the public would see her in a different light.

She said: “I think it will be really nice for the public to see me dressed differently so the glitz and the glamour will be really exciting. I’m looking forward to that.”

Speaking about her character on Corrie, whom she has played since 1986, Dynevor said: “I like the idea of people seeing me for who I am after all these years.

“I’m quite private and I’m not very good at putting my head above the parapet so this, for me, is massive.

“That scares me a little bit because I’m very used to hiding behind a character and just being part of Coronation Street but it will be nice for people to see me as me and not as my character.”

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

