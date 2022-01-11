Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apple TV+ renews The Morning Show for third season

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 2.50am
Apple TV+ renews The Morning Show for third season (Ian West/ PA)
Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a third season, the streaming service has announced.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who both star and executive produce, will return to the popular US show.

The series follows the inner workings of the cutthroat world of American breakfast TV show production.

Also re-joining the cast are The League’s Mark Duplass and Almost Famous star Billy Crudup.

Crudup’s performance in series one of the show earned him an Emmy win in the supporting actor in a drama series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Friends star Aniston also won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for outstanding new program and a TV choice award for best new drama.

Season three of the drama will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, whose previous work includes Homeland and House Of Cards, while Michael Ellenberg serves as executive producer.

The Morning Show Photocall – London
Director Mimi Leder, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Executive Producer Michael EllenBerg (Ian West/ PA)

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons

“Exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

