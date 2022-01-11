Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rose Ayling-Ellis calls for British Sign Language to be made ‘official’ in UK

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 11.56am Updated: January 11 2022, 3.13pm
Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has called for British Sign Language to be given legal status in the UK (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has called for British Sign Language to be given legal status in the UK (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has called for British Sign Language (BSL) to be given legal status in the UK.

The EastEnders actress, who was the BBC One show’s first deaf contestant, described its present status as a “big problem” for the deaf community.

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

Ayling-Ellis, 27, said she had spoken to Labour MP Rosie Cooper about her Bill in Parliament, which aims to declare BSL as an official language of the UK.

She told This Morning: “It’s been recognised as a language, but it’s not been official. That becomes such a big problem.

“I have heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctor appointment and they ask for an interpreter and they don’t refer them an interpreter, so they end up needing their child to translate, or a family member. That shouldn’t be.

“Because it’s not an official language, we can’t do anything about it.”

She added: “I’ve called Rosie Cooper the MP, so I think she’s going to start to debate.

“It’s passed the first stage but it has to go through the second stage at the end of January.

“If it goes through, and then they have a third one, it will become an official language.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice on winning Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice defeated Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show, in Strictly’s closely fought final before Christmas.

Appearing alongside her, Pernice said he had decided to have an interpreter on his upcoming solo tour.

He said: “I think it’s about time. Rose opened my eyes thinking about how a lot of people would maybe love to watch the show.

“It’s important that everybody is inclusive, we have to be more inclusive in general. And also she’s coming to watch the show.”

The Italian pro, who joined Strictly in 2015 but had not previously won a series, said he had left his Strictly trophy at his parents’ home in his native country

He said: “My mum and dad are massive fans, so I think it was the right thing to do. It’s there with them, hopefully another one to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier